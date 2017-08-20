50 parkruns and still going strong

It's all to easy to blame the weather or to come up with any lame excuse to avoid getting out and about and doing a bit of exercise.

Well if you need some motivation and inspiration look no further than Drumshanbo AC member Ann McMorrow and her friend Marguerita Nally who celebrated completing 50 Lough Key Parkruns last Saturday.

What an achievement.

She is pictured here with her fellow club members marking the occasion.

Well done Ann and Marguerita. You are an inspiration to all us couch potatoes.