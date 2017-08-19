Huge celebrations as Leitrim are new All-Ireland winners

Congrats to the Carrick Area U10 Community Games Boys Gaelic team who have been crowned All-Ireland winners after winning their matches at at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin today.

Carrick Areais made up of players from the St. Mary's, Leitrim Gaels and Annaduff clubs.

The team were not only representing Carrick but also Leitrim and Connacht.

Well done to all involved, the team, management and the parents. It is absolutely fantastic for these young players.

Let the celebrations begin.