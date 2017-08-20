Motorcyclist seriously injured in Leitrim crash

A motorcyclist has suffered serious but not life threatening injuries following a crash in Leitrim yesterday evening, Saturday.

The collision between the motorbike and a car took place at the McDonagh Mills Junction where the Dromod road meets the N4. It is understood it took place around 6.30-6.45.

The motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to Galway University Hospital where his injuries have been described as serious.

The road was partially closed with gardai, the fire brigade and ambulance service in attendance.