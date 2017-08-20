Taken by air ambulance to Galway
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Leitrim crash
The collision took place between a motorbike and car.
A motorcyclist has suffered serious but not life threatening injuries following a crash in Leitrim yesterday evening, Saturday.
The collision between the motorbike and a car took place at the McDonagh Mills Junction where the Dromod road meets the N4. It is understood it took place around 6.30-6.45.
The motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to Galway University Hospital where his injuries have been described as serious.
The road was partially closed with gardai, the fire brigade and ambulance service in attendance.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on