Risk of some flooding today as rain sets in

Just in case you haven't been outside yet this morning, it will be a damp and misty start to Monday, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, locally heavy with a risk of spot flooding. It will feel humid with top temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees. Light to moderate southwest breezes.



Tonight

Tonight will be mild, misty and humid with rain and drizzle patches. Areas of mist and fog will be extensive on hills and coasts. Minimum temperatures will be no lower than 14 or 15 degrees Celsius in mainly light south to southeast breezes.