Leitrim saxaphone player Tiernan Kellegher claims All-Ireland title in Ennis

Leitrim's Tiernan Kellegher claimed the All-Ireland title in the U-12 Miscellaneous section of Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in Ennis at the weekend.

The streets of the Co Clare town were thronged over the past week as musicians, dancers, singers and spectators flocked to the banner county.

This video of Tiernan, who is a member of the Drumshanbo Ceoltas Ceoltoiri Eireann was posted on the Fleadh Cheoil Facebook page.