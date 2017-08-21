Lots of events for all ages in this year's Leitrim Heritage Week
National Heritage Week August 19-27
Ever wanted to take part in a guided tour of the Fenagh Abbeys or learn about the history of Sweat Houses and old cures? - well don't miss out on this and more in this year's National Heritage Week in Co Leitrim.
A full guide of events has been created with something for all ages and interests.
For more details on what's on in your area this week see here.
