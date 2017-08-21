110 cyclists get on their bikes in Leitrim

Over 110 cyclists got on their bikes in Manorhamilton for the Leitrim Glens Sportive yesterday, Sunday.

Not only were the hills breathtaking but so were the incredible views in Leitrim, Fermanagh and Sligo where the routes took them.

Forty participants opted for the 200K route while over 70 did the 100K one. Refreshment stops at Kiltyclogher and Geevagh refueled the cyclists and a very welcome hot meal at the Bee Park Centre was a fitting end to the day.

As well as local participants from Leitrim, Sligo and Fermanagh, there were cyclists from Dublin, Belfast, Galway, Mayo, Monaghan, Donegal, Wicklow, Kildare, Longford and even Cheshire and Munich were represented.

The event was organised by the Leitrim Glens Cycling Club and they would like to thank the marshals, mechanical support, Sligo Civil Defence, Kiltyclogher Holiday Centre, Paddy's Bar, Geevagh and the Bee Park Centre for all the support.

This annual event will take place again in Aug 2018.