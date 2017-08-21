Curtain comes down on Jimmy's Hall in The Abbey

As the Abbey theatre brought the curtains down on one of their most successful plays to date with their production of Jimmy's Hall a group of people from Effrinagh and Carrick-on-Shannon were in the packed audience on Saturday night to see the final staging of the play.

After their sellout performances in Carrick-on-Shannon the directors were taken aback by the overwhelming attendances each night from July 28 to last Saturday night, August 19.

When the show finished the Gralton committee presented the director, Graham McLaren and the cast with a framed photograph taken by Brain Farrell on the occasion of their visit to Jimmy Gralton's home place at Effrinagh.

Pictured above in The Abbey are Alan Devally, Richard Clements, (Jimmy) Dermot McLoughlin, Declan Guckian, Michael Heslin (hidden). Middle row: Donal O'Kelly, Ruth McGill, Graham McLaren (director) Lisa Lambe, John Cronogue

Front row: Sarah Madigan and Gerry Gilroy.