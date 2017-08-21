Kids go Free’ with Local Link continues until August 27

All children and young people up to 19 years of age can avail of the free travel on any of the over 1,000 Local Link services provided nationally right through to Sunday, August 27.

The ‘Kids go Free’ promotion encourages families, children and teens to use Local Link services for their leisure activities, and to get out and about in rural areas in advance of children returning to school following the summer holidays.

It also highlights the viable public transport options available to all age groups in local and rural areas across Ireland, and serves as a reminder that rural services form a permanent and critical part of Ireland’s public transport system.

Funded under the Rural Transport Programme, Local Link passenger numbers have continued to increase with over 1.75m passengers accessing rural transport services in 2016.

Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority, said: “As the school year comes back into view, we hope that as many families as possible use Local Link services within their locality to experience all the exciting events and festivals taking places across the regions.

“This promotion provides young people with a valuable incentive to become familiar with using public transport, whether it is to meet up with friends in their nearest town, or to visit family members in other areas of their local county.

“The initiative illustrates the NTA’s commitment to rural public transport services and the role it plays in improving people’s quality of life and tackling social exclusion in rural areas.”

More information on the offer can be found online here.