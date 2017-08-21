Helpline and live blog aim to assist students with their CAO queries

Are you a student who has received their CAO offer today and is unsure what you really want to do? Or perhaps you haven't gotten the offer you hoped for, what then? Well there is help on hand.

The 1800 265 165 Freephone Helpline is open today to take calls and provide advice and support.

The Helpline is sponsored by the Irish Independent and eir and is supported by the Department of Education and Skills. It is staffed by members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors who are fully qualified experts in their field. A representative of the grant-awarding body, SUSI, will also be on hand to answer queries.

Every year the NPCpp Helpline deals with thousands of calls and helps students to make informed decisions. Those seeking advice, information or reassurance can contact the Helpline on 1800 265 165 and speak to experienced, professionally-trained guidance counsellors. All queries on third level courses, such as the points system, rechecks, repeats, CAO procedures, apprenticeships and further training options will be dealt with in a professional and confidential manner.

To complement the Freephone Exam 2017 Helpline, Independent.ie will be running an interactive CAO blog today, Monday August 21 from 8am, Members of the IGC will also be staffing this, answering all queries and concerns around the results and further and higher education and career options. Live blog under the URL independent.ie/CAOlive see here. Students/Parents will be able to submit their questions to the expert through email contact@independent.ie, Twitter with the hashtag #IndoCAO, through the live blog itself or through the Irish Independent official Facebook page.



The opening hours of FREEPHONE HELPLINE 2017 are:

Monday, 21st August: 8am - 7pm

Tuesday, 22nd August: 8am - 7pm

Wednesday, 23rd August: 8 am - 1 pm