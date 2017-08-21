Public meeting to tackle An Bord Pleanala appeal for Lidl store

A public meeting will be held next Monday night, August 28 to propose ways in which locals can lodge an observation with An Bord Pleanala following an appeal against the refusal by Leitrim County Council for the Lidl store.

It is the understanding of the organisers that the 129 objections lodged with Leitrim Councty Council prior to making their decision to refuse will not be included in the file seen by An Bord Pleanala. This has acted as a catalyst for the public meeting.

The meeting intends to discuss the manner in which locals can make their observations and also suggests that people can group together, making their own submissions and lodge same as a single objection. Any observation comes with a charge of €50.

Leitrim County Council had two main reasons for refusal, the first reason was that the application for the size of floor space exceeded the retails cap in the county as per Leitrim County Council's Retail Strategy 2015 -2021. It was also noted that the planning application had been refused by An Bord Pleanala previously and the council said the new application could not be justified.

The organisers are now calling on all those interested to make their voices heard and to attend the meeting next Monday night, August 28 in the Bush Hotel at 8pm.