Mohill to host eight annual Honda 50 Run on Sunday

The eight annual Mohill Honda 50 Run will take place on Sunday next, August 27.



The event has grown in popularity since it was first organised by Peadar Flynn in 2010 and in the intervening years has helped raise much needed funds for a variety of local charities.



Peadar lends his support to Honda 50 Runs all over the country and in return clubs and bikers from all over the country are quick to lend their support to the Mohill Honda 50 Run.



Since the first Mohill Honda 50 Run in 2010 in excess of €17,000 has been raised for local charities - Mohill Tidy Towns; The Centenary celebrations of the Canon Donohoe Hall; Senior Citizens Christmas Party; Mohill Family Support Centre; Mohill Ladies GAA; Mohill Resources Ltd and Eivers Lane Childcare.



The Honda 50 Run boosts the businesses in the town of Mohill and the towns and villages the run passes through on the day.



Registration for the Mohill Honda 50 Run will start at 11am in The Canon Donohoe Hall, Mohill (opposite St Patrick's Church).



The Honda Run will depart from Canon Donohoe Hall at 12.45pm. All bike types are welcome to participate - Honda 50; Honda 70; Honda 90 and big bikes!



The registration fee is €20 and all bikers will get a commemorative sticker upon completing registration.



The Honda Run will travel 55 miles throughout 'Lovely Leitrim' with refreshments served before and after the event and to add to the sense of fun there will be biker's prizes and a raffle on the day.

The proceeds from this year's Honda Run will got to Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust (SHOUT) and the Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund.



Raffle lines are on sale from committee members and various local businesses at a cost of €2 each or three for €5. The draw for the hamper and other prizes will take place at the Mohill Big Bingo Night on Monday, August 28 at 9pm. For further information please contact Peadar Flynn, (089) 4710732.