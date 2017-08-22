Some bright spells, but heavy thundery showers expected later today

Today, Tuesday, August 22, will be a humid day and while it will be mainly dry this morning apart from a little patchy drizzle, there'll be mist and hill fog in places.

Met Éireann say there will be some bright spells, but overall it will be mostly cloudy with scattered heavy thundery showers in the afternoon and with a band of heavy thundery rain spreading from the west in the evening. Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees in mostly moderate southeasterly breezes, veering southwesterly later.



Tonight

The heavy rain will clear eastwards early tonight and it will turn fresher with clear spells and with some scattered showers following, mainly into western parts. Lowest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes.