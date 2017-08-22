Decision on Carrick-on-Shannon Lidl store appeal due by early December

An Bord Pleanala is expected to make a decision on the planning appeal for the proposed new Lidl store in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim in just under four months time.

A decision will be made by December 11 according to the appeal update on An Bord Pleanala's website.

Avant Ireland Property are appealing Leitrim County Council's refusal to grant planning for the two storey licensed foodstore on lands bounded by the N4 and Circular Road in the townlands of Attifinlay and Attyrory, Carrick-on-Shannon.