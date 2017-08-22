Diocesan changes for Kilmore

Bishop Leo O’Reilly has announced the following changes in the Diocese of Kilmore.

Fr Fintan McKiernan, P.P. Derrylin, to retire and to be resident priest in Kildallan.

Fr Frank Kelleher, P.P. Castlerahan, to retire.

Fr Brian McElhinney, P.P. Lavey, to retire as parish priest and to be C.C. Butlersbridge.

Fr Eamonn Bredin, resident priest Drumkilly, to retire.

Fr. Gerard Alwill, P.P., V.F. Drumkeerin, to be P.P., V.F. Derrylin.

Fr Tom McManus, on Sabbatical leave, to be P.P., V.F. Drumkeerin.

Fr Donal Kilduff, Diocesan Secretary and resident priest Kildallan, to be resident priest Belturbet (and continue as Diocesan Secretary).

Fr Maurice McMorrow, P.P. Ballinaglera to be P.P. Kinawley/Killesher.

Fr Martin Gilcreest, Chaplain Cavan General Hospital to go on sabbatical leave.

Fr Kevin Donohoe, Administrator Cavan to be P.P., V.F., Castlerahan, resident in Ballyjamesduff.

Fr Gabriel Kelly, formerly P.P. Kinawley/Killesher, to be part-time curate in Cavan with additional chaplaincy duties.

Fr Kevin Fay, resident priest Lavey, to be Administrator, Cavan.

Fr Andrew Tully, C.C. Ballyjamesduff to be P.P. Lavey and chaplain St Patrick's College.

Fr Paul Prior, Director of Formation, St Patrick's College, Maynooth, to go on sabbatical leave.

Fr. Tom Mannion C.C. Glencar and Chaplain to Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton to be P.P. Ballinaglera.

Fr Darragh Connolly, resident priest Cavan to be resident priest Drumkilly.

Fr Sean Maguire, C.C. Butlersbridge to be C.C. Glencar and Chaplain to Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton.

Fr Callistus Isara, MSP, on Sabbatical leave from The Missionary Society of St Paul, to be C.C. Munterconnaught.

All changes to take effect on 1st September 2017.