UPDATE: Power restored to most homes but some Roscommon properties still without supply

Power has been restored to the vast majority of homes affected by serious faults on the Leitrim/Roscommon border yesterday (Tuesday) evening, however at least 31 homes in Co Roscommon are still awaiting reconnection.

A number of faults were reported after 7pm on Tuesday, leaving at least 600 properties without power for a number of hours along the Roscommon/Leitrim border.

According to the latest updates from ESB Networks this morning (Wednesday, August 23) 14 homes in the Hillstreet area will not see power restored until lunchtime.

A further 17 homes between Rooskey and Strokestown will be without power until 5pm.

ESB Networks say they have staff working to fix the faults and have apologised for any inconvenience caused for customers.