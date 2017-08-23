Leitrim venue is winner in Sky Bar of the Year Awards

The Oarsman in Carrick-on-Shannon has taken top honours at the Sky Bar of the Year Awards winning the Outstanding Customer Service award.

Jacinta Callaghan from The Oarsman was on hand to accept the award at the ceremony in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road last night where over 400 people were in attendance to toast the winners, as excellence across the licensed trade was recognised across 25 drink, drink service and entertainment categories, with over 100 finalists in contention to craft themselves an award.

Another local winner was Elizabeth Brown from The Draft House Pub, Strandhill, Sligo who took the Staff Personality award.

Now in their 12th year, the Sky Bar of the Year Awards acknowledge the outstanding work in the licensed trade throughout the country. A team of judges travelled all over the island of Ireland to judge gin and whiskey bars, outside spaces and music venues for their best brew, crafty cocktails and straight up excellence in customer experience.

This is just another award which the Oarsman can add to its ever growing tally.

Congrats to all the staff.