The annual Community BBQ in aid of North West Hospice will take place at The Barge, Leitrim Village on Sunday, August 27 from 6pm.

There will be a free BBQ and lots of children's activities to keep the little ones occupied.

Live music on the night.

All proceeds from the day will go to the very worthy cause of the North West Hospice. All welcome.

For more information tel: 071 96 20807.