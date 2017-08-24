If you haven't looked outside the window this morning.....don't

Just in case you were hoping that the weather had finally decided to give us a break....the rain is back.

The reprieve of yesterday (where we only had a shower or two and the sun, yes THE SUN, came out once or twice), well that's all over. Sorry.

Met Éireann say today (Thursday, August 24) will be mostly cloudy with some showers, or longer spells of rain. Temperatures will only reach between 15 to 18 degrees and with breezy conditions, this may feel much colder.

Thank you Irish weather. Thanks for a brilliant August.....