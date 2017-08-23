60 homes still without power along the Roscommon/Leitrim border this afternoon

60 homes remain without power along the Roscommon/Leitrim border following the stormy conditions last night.

At one stage approximately 600 homes were without power but ESB Networks have resolved all but three of the issues in the local area.

At the moment 14 homes in the Hillstreet area outside Carrick-on-Shannon are without power and a further 46 in the Rooskey area are also awaiting reconection. According to the latest updates from ESB Networks, supply should be restored by 5pm this afternoon.