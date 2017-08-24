Boat owners warned of water hazards following heavy rain in Leitrim

Waterways Ireland has issued a warning to masters and owners of vessels following recent heavy rainfall.

With high water levels following recent heavy rainfall issues have arisen on the Shannon-Erne waterway.

Locks 2-5 and 7-16 are inoperable due to high water levels and there are also hazards that boaters should be wary of including:-- Reduced air-draft at bridges

-Increased flow rates

-Difficulties discerning the navigation channel

-Submerged obstacles including navigation markers

-Submerged jetties

Anyone travelling along the Shannon-Erne should be mindful of these issues.