Boat owners warned of water hazards following heavy rain in Leitrim
Waterways Ireland has issued a warning to masters and owners of vessels following recent heavy rainfall.
With high water levels following recent heavy rainfall issues have arisen on the Shannon-Erne waterway.
Locks 2-5 and 7-16 are inoperable due to high water levels and there are also hazards that boaters should be wary of including:-- Reduced air-draft at bridges
-Increased flow rates
-Difficulties discerning the navigation channel
-Submerged obstacles including navigation markers
-Submerged jetties
Anyone travelling along the Shannon-Erne should be mindful of these issues.
