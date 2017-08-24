Shannon-Erne

Boat owners warned of water hazards following heavy rain in Leitrim

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Boating on the Shannon

Stock image

Waterways Ireland has issued a warning to masters and owners of vessels following recent heavy rainfall.

With high water levels following recent heavy rainfall issues have arisen on the Shannon-Erne waterway.

Locks 2-5 and 7-16 are inoperable due to high water levels and there are also hazards that boaters should be wary of including:-- Reduced air-draft at bridges
-Increased flow rates
-Difficulties discerning the navigation channel
-Submerged obstacles including navigation markers
-Submerged jetties

Anyone travelling along the Shannon-Erne should be mindful of these issues. 