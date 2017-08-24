Heartfelt tributes paid after Leitrim woman (30) dies suddenly in Florida

The funeral has taken place today of a 30-year-old woman from Carrigallen who died suddenly in Florida last week.

Kelly Rooney Leonard had been working and living in Delray Beach, Florida for a number of years. She passed away suddenly on August 14, 2017.

Kelly was a former Carrigallen Vocational School pupil and her passing was met with shock and great sadness in the south Leitrim town.

Kelly is deeply mourned by her mother Jacqui, father David, stepfather Eamonn, brothers Kevin and James Peter and a wide circle of family and friends, touched by her life, both here and in America.

Tributes have been paid to her memory with Carrigallen GAA club noting: “We are saddened to learn of the tragic passing last week in Florida, USA of Kelly Rooney Leonard. We extend our sympathy to Kelly's mother Jacqui, father David Leonard, her step father Eamon Quinn and her brothers Kevin and James. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Finnegans Pub in Delray Beach, Florida, where Kelly worked, has also honoured her memory holding a special memorial for her and also paying tribute to the passing of a “beautiful soul”.

“Our hearts are broken…,” a memorial post on the Tim Finnegan's Irish Pub website notes. “We have lost a beloved member of our Tim Finnegan’s family. Kelly Rooney Leonard, your beautiful face, your beautiful soul, that infectious laugh, that Irish fight, that fierce spirit and those twinkling eyes. All you met you gave your heart, we are truly lost to see you go. Our deepest condolences to your Mummy, Daddy, brothers and all your family and friends. Thank you for all the joy you brought us, we pray you are at peace.”

A Gofundme page was set up to help meet the costs of bringing Kelly home to Ireland. At the time of writing it had raised $24,346 (USD) in just 10 days.

Kelly was waked at home in Carrigallen, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, August 23.

Her Funeral Mass was held today, Thursday, August 24 at 12pm in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen.

This service was followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations can be made in Kelly's memory to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The Trust helps to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating their loved ones, who have died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances, back to Ireland.

For further details on the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and the work they do see: http://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/