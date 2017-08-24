State of the art refurbishment unveiled in Aura Leitrim

Aura Leitrim is pleased to announce the launch of our completely refurbished state of the art gym.

Following a significant investment, the centre now has extended the free weights area and acquired some of the latest and most innovative cardio equipment on the market and a new range of resistance equipment.

“Our new gym and equipment will provide our visitors with a more enjoyable experience at Aura. The new equipment will improve workouts and results with user friendly machines and will assist our members in achieving their goals.” explained Jennifer Scott, Operations Manager at Aura Leitrim Leisure Centre.

Based on our customer’s feedback, the upgrade includes a brand-new gym layout with more space for our members to enjoy! In addition to an upgraded gym, Aura Leitrim has also refurbished it’s AstroTurf pitches with thank to Leitrim County Council and now the whole community can enjoy a game of 5 a side!

The Aura Leitrim team are inviting the lovely people from the local community to come along on Thursday, August 31 for the re-launch of Aura Leitrim’s Gym and the brand new astro-pitches.

Aura’s fully qualified instructors work with people of all ages and abilities. They help members set and realise exercise goals and to feel healthier and better about themselves. September will also see the launch of the new Fit for Life programme, a personalised fitness and nutrition program that will help members get to a healthier place, lose those unwanted pounds, trim their waistlines and tone their bodies.

Membership at Aura Leitrim includes unlimited gym use, a personalised Fit for Life program, the use of a 25 metre swimming pool, along with a toddler and baby pool, access to a health suite which includes a Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room. Aura also hosts a broad range of group exercise classes including indoor cycling, yoga, kettlebells, Zumba and much more. Pay as you go options are also available on a daily basis.

For further information on Aura Leitrim Leisure Centre visit www.auraleisure.ie, phone 071 9671771 or visit the reception desk.