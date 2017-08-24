Leitrim Boxing Club back again for new season

The Seán McDermott Boxing Club will start back training again for the new season on Monday night, August 28 at 6.30pm in the Bee Park Community Centre Boxing Hall.

For senior members (over 11 years old) the weekly training times for the Seán McDermott Boxing Club will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6.30pm to 8pm while the Club's fitness class will run on Mondays and Wednesdays between 8pm and 9pm each night.

For the Seán McDermott Boxing Club junior members (under 11 years old) training will take place between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Seán McDermott Boxing Club Chief Coach, John Gilligan has expressed his delight at the successful tournament that the Club promoted on Saturday night in Drumkeerin.

The tournament, which took place in the Family Festival marquee in St. Brigid's GAA Park, involved twelve bouts in a boxing match between a Seán McDermott Boxing Club selection and Dunboyne, Co. Meath Boxing Club selection.