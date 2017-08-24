Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for counties Leitrim, Galway, Mayo and Sligo this evening

Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow heavy rainfall warning for counties Leitrim, May, Sligo and west Galway throughout this evening and right through tomorrow (Friday, August 25).

Totals of 25 mm expected generally, but there is the potential for 35mm on higher ground Met Éireann has warned.

The weather alert will remain in place until 6pm tomorrow.

Motorists are urged to slow down as driving conditions will be hazardous.