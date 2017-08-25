Friday, August 25
Weather warning still in effect today but there is some good news
The Status Yellow weather warning is still in effect this morning but there is some good news, Met Éireann says the spells of heavy rain should clear to lighter showers this afternoon.
Temperatures will reach between 16 to 18 degrees in a moderate to fresh southwest wind.
Tonight
It will remain cloudy with showers overnight and temperatures will fall to between 9 and 11 degrees.
