Friday, August 25

Weather warning still in effect today but there is some good news

The Status Yellow weather warning is still in effect this morning but  there is some good news, Met Éireann says the spells of heavy rain should clear to lighter showers this afternoon.

Temperatures will reach between 16 to 18 degrees in a moderate to fresh southwest wind.


Tonight

It will remain cloudy with showers overnight and temperatures will fall to between 9 and 11 degrees.