LATEST UPDATE: Power restored to majority of Leitrim customers says ESB Networks

A spokesperson for ESB Networks has confirmed to www.leitrimobserver.ie that power has been restored to the majority of customers affected by faults in the south Leitrim area this morning.

"The most significant initially impacted on customers in Mohill/Ballinamore areas, leaving 3,100 customers without supply, and Carrigallen (660 customers). Crews were immediately mobilised and have restored power to the majority of customers," noted the spokesperson.

"We are investigating the cause of the fault. Currently (as at 12:30 pm), approximately 120 customers near Mohill remain without supply and crews are working towards restoring power to these customers over the afternoon.

"The other outages this morning (in Keshcarrigan, Carrick-on-Shannon and Drumshanbo) were smaller scale in nature and impacted on about 10/15 customers each. Crews have since restored supply to these customers.

"ESB Networks apologises to all customers in Leitrim for the inconvenience caused by these outages. Real-time information is available on www.esbpowercheck.ie or by downloading the PowerCheck app."