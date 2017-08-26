What would you do if you won this weekend’s mega €9.5 million Lotto jackpot?

The sky is the limit if you win this weekend’s mega Lotto jackpot worth a cool €9.5 million.

The National Lottery reported today that excitement is building all over Ireland as the Lotto jackpot reaches one of its highest levels of the year.

A spokesperson said: “The Lotto has been rolling now for several weeks and retailers are reporting brisk sales. This is truly a life-changing amount of money. Players can also buy tickets online at www.lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App.”

Here are 5 things you could do with a cool €9.5 million:

-Install a personal ATM machine in your home! Always stocked with cash of course.

- Pack a punch and buy Conor McGregor’s luxury car collection which includes multiple Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royces and Range Rovers, to name just a few.

- Set sail with your own 120 metre refurbished Mediterranean based luxury cruise ship currently on the market. Bring family and friends - it fits 280 people!

- Be king of your own Castle and buy the 14th century Cloghan Castle in Offaly. It’s a steal at €975,000, so you will have plenty of change.

- Fly high with your own private jet. You could blow all your winnings on a 2012 13-seater Legacy 650 with three cabin zones, sleeping and dining facilities – perfect for mid to long haul trips!

If the jackpot is won this will be the second highest Lotto payout of 2017.

A syndicate from south Dublin scooped a €12.8 million Jackpot in March. In 30 years, 1,728 players have won the Lotto jackpot and the highest Lotto jackpot win to date is €18.9 million.

National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin, said: “There is huge excitement at the rolling jackpot which is expected to hit an estimated €9.5 million. Irish people love Lotto and this jackpot is really catching the imaginations of our players. 30 cent in every Euro spent on Lotto sales goes back to Good Causes all over Ireland in the areas of health, sport, welfare, arts, heritage and the environment. Since it was set up 30 years ago the National Lottery has raised over €5 Billion for Good Causes.”