After weeks of begging....the sun will appear today!

Any lingering mist or fog will clear this morning (Saturday, August 26) and sunny spells - yes you read that right, SUNNY spells - will be develop.

Met Éireann say many parts will remain dry but there will be some well scattered showers. We are refusing to see anything other than the words 'sunny spells' however, so we shall ignore the bit about showers. Highs of 16 to 19 Celsius.