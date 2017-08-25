The search is on for Co Leitrim's Best Pint of Guinness

We are beginning the search to settle the age old debate - where is the best pint of Guinness served in Co Leitrim?

In a bid to find the perfect pint of porter we are asking the public to send us nominations for pubs serving the best version of the iconic stout.

Whether it is based on creaminess, coldness or the quality of the chat in the pub that goes along with it, we need to crown the winner.

The only rule is that the pub must be in Co Leitrim - we'll have no outsiders! A framed certificate will be presented to the winning pub to show the public that it is indeed the people's choice for the best pint of the black stuff in Lovely Leitrim.

To nominate a pub just email lmckiernan@leitrimobserver.ie and don't forget to include the word Best Pint in the subject line of your email. If you want to post your nomination you can do so to: Best Pint Competition, Leitrim Observer, 3 Hartley Business Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. We will sort through the nominations and compile a poll of the top 10 finalists where you will then have the chance to vote for your favourite.

Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, September 3, 2017.