Cycle safety is the back-to-school lesson for Leitrim students

Uniforms are ready and school bags and pencil cases have been bought. Meanwhile parents around Leitrim have a list of back-to-school checks to be done. Amongst all the preparations for a new school year, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and ESB Networks are calling on parents, guardians and teachers to make sure road safety is on the lesson plan for all children.

The start of the school year sees many children take to the roads on their bikes. Using a bike for the first time and learning to cycle has been a rite of passage for generations of youngsters. Parents play an important role in encouraging safe cycling by giving children proper guidance and instruction at an early age to ensure that basic safety rules are absorbed while young.

The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, the Road Safety Authority and Cycling Ireland, with input from central and local agencies and other groups have developed Cycle Right, the National Standard for Cycle Training, which provides practical cycle safety and skills training to promote competent and confident cyclists.

The programme delivers best-practice cycle training across Ireland and gives primary school the chance to train to cycle their bikes with skill and confidence and to experience cycling on the road, for what may be the first time for many.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross said: “Now that the children are returning from holidays and going back to school it is important to remind motorists to be mindful of our most vulnerable road-users. We would encourage parents and teachers to use our new cycle training programme to educate children to be vigilant when out walking or cycling to school and ensure they have all the correct safety gear; high vis jackets, lights and helmets for doing so.”

Speaking at the launch of the Back to School campaign, Walter Keady, Manager Strategy and Support, ESB Networks said: “ESB Networks is delighted to partner with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) again this year to promote road safety among our youngest road users and their families. The RSA and ESB Networks will distribute Free high visibility vests to every child starting school this September.

This partnership is part of ESB Network’s ongoing Safety program for children which will see electrical safety education packs sent to all primary schools in the Republic of Ireland. The packs include a colouring competition with fantastic prizes for Regional and National winners, safety tips posters and information on lesson plans and activity sheets, all of which can be accessed on www.esbnetworks.ie/education .”