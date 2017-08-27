Funding approved for local school

Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed funding approval from the Department of Education for structural improvements at Abbey Community College in Boyle.

“In advance of the school term, I am pleased this funding has been approved and the works will proceed once the tendering process has been completed.

“It is important to note that no details are given in relation to the amount of the grant-aid approved as the publication of the level of funding could prejudice the tendering process.

“The School Building Unit will issue a detailed letter informing the school of the amount of grant aid sanctioned by the Department.”