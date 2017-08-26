So someone is €9.4m richer this evening!

Well someone is a LOT richer this evening. There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €9,485,078 and sadly it wasn't anyone we know.

The numbers drawn were 1, 16, 17, 32, 34 and 35. The bonus number was 5.

The National Lottery have said that the winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

The win comes just 24 hours after the National Lottery confirmed there was a €500,000 winner in Friday's EuroMillions Plus draw.

That winning ticket was sold in JR's First Stop store in Ashbourne Town Centre, Co Meath.