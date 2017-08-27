Woman drowns in Fermanagh boating accident

A woman has drowned after she fell from a boat moored on the shores of Lough Erne, Co Fermanagh yesterday morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they received a reported that a man and a woman had entered the water from a boat moored at the Round 'O' Jetty in Enniskillen at around 2.30am yesterday, Saturday, morning.

Although both were rescued the woman was pronounced dead a short time later. The man was brought to hospital for further treatment.