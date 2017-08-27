There's a call out for extras for the next season on the TV show 'Vikings'

Would you like to be an extra in the hit TV series Vikings? Well here's your chance.

An open casting has been announced for Vikings Season 6. The final chance for a (albeit very, very small role) is this Friday in Wicklow.

Filming is set to begin in September and the call out is for adults of all ages, religious and ethnic backgrounds.

If you are interested then make your way to The Grand Hotel, Abbey St, Wicklow Town this Friday, September 1st anytime between 10am – 5pm

Here is some advice from the casting agents:

You MUST LIVE LOCALLY (IRELAND) to be considered!

- This is mainly for adults aged 16yrs +

- It is for people from ALL ETHNIC, RELIGIOUS BACKGROUNDS and HERITAGE. Some of the examples being White/European, African, North African, Caribbean, Slavic, Middle Eastern, Central & South East Asian, Mediterranean, South American and more.

- You DO NOT need an appointment

- You only need to attend one of the days to apply

- You will be asked to fill out an application form, which we will give you upon arrival

- We will take a photo of each person when there

- Please only attend if you wish to apply, time is limited and we want to give everyone genuinely wishing to apply a chance.

-You will be asked to leave if you are just hanging out with friends!

- The process will only take about 20x mins

-You need to be a full time resident and living in Ireland with a working visa and PPS number .

-We will not call anyone from outside of Ireland so please DO NOT travel to our open casting if you do not fit the criteria

-We will be filming mostly in the Dublin and Wicklow areas and when we call for work/fittings, notice can sometimes be very short so availability should be good

- Please be prepared and arrive with knowledge of your measurements e.g. your Height, Chest, Dress, Shoe sizes etc. as you will be asked to put these all on the application form

- You do not need to bring an additional CV or Headshots along, but we will accept them if you wish

- In terms of specific skills or appearances we are after, there are so many, but here are some examples...Fishermen, Carpenters, Craftspeople, Farmworkers, Axe Men/Women, Skilled swords people, M&F Archers, Bowmen & Women, M&F Rowers, M&F Sailors, Ship hands & Deckhands, Calligraphers, Latin Speakers, Arab Speakers, Musicians, Midwives, Nurses, Animal Handlers, Hunters, Blacksmiths, Lumber Jacks, Magicians, Jugglers, Tree Surgeons, Whittlers, Males with all types of haircuts especially, long hair and Beards, All Sporty types, Martial Artists, Boxers, No visible tattoos, Women with all lengths of naturally coloured hair, all men prepared to grow hair and beards, Men and women with punk style haircuts. This is far from a definitive list but it gives you an idea of how broad our search is so have a think beforehand and bring as much information about yourself as you can

- Remember, THIS IS NOT A DEFINITIVE LIST OF APPEARANCES, SKILLS OR HAIRSTYLES!

- Filming will begin September 2017

- All jobs are casual/temporary

- If you arrive late to the open casting we cannot permit entry as we have only hired the venues out for a set amount of hours and need to vacate the premises at said times

- If selected we may call people anytime between now and end of filming

- When called, we will discuss dates of filming and rates of pay with people and ask you to come out to the studio for fittings before your 1st day of filming

- To give yourself a better chance. Please fill out the application forms fully and correctly, include name, telephone numbers etc!