Today's weather in Leitrim

Patchy rain and drizzle will spread eastwards this morning, followed by some bright or sunny spells in the afternoon and isolated light showers.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees Celsius. Moderate occasionally fresh and gusty south to south-westerly winds will veer west to north-west and ease.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Tuesday will be a bright day with some sunshine and occasional showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.