David Rawle of Moone Boy fame starring in Rossum Universal Robot's

Members of Leitrim Youth Theatre Company, 25 in all, traveled to see David Rawle of Moone Boy fame performance in Rossum Universal Robot's.

The play by Karel Capek is directed by Catriona McLaughlin with the National Youth Theatre and was staged on Saturday last.

Maura Williamson of Leitrim Youth Theatre Company commented after the show "This was a brilliant production with amazing performances by all the cast including David Rawle, our member of course."