Did you spot this unique car in Leitrim?

You just never know what you are going to spot while out and about in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Local photographer Gerry Faughnan spotted this unique car in the town last Saturday evening.

It is a 1959 classic Pink Cadillac Coupe de Ville which was parked at the font of the Landmark Hotel.

Judging from the people in the background it looks like it was used for a wedding but that's not a definite.

