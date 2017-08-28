Have you been affected by cancer?

The Irish Cancer Society is inviting anyone affected by cancer in Leitrim to its annual free conference for cancer survivors and their families entitled Living Well with Cancer, which will take place during Cancer Week 2017.

The conference takes place in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on the 29th and 30th of September.

Up to 150,000 people are now living with or beyond cancer in Ireland and there is a growing need to understand the life changing implications a cancer diagnosis can bring. The two day event will see up to 800 cancer patients, survivors and their supporters travelling to Dublin from all over Ireland to attend the conference.

For the first time, as part of the overall conference, the Society will also offer a dedicated seminar aimed exclusively at those who have secondary or metastatic cancer called Living with Secondary Cancer – What Happens Now That It’s Back?

This tailor-made programme will address the specific psychological and quality of life needs of those with secondary cancer as well as offering an update on treatments and an overview of clinical trials.

Donal Buggy, Head of Services and Advocacy at the Irish Cancer Society said ”The overall aim of this unique conference is to identify issues important to anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer and to support patients and those close to them need to make the necessary adjustments in order to live as well as they can following their diagnosis. Delegates will be offered the opportunity to engage with experts in the field of cancer with a particular emphasis on psycho-social adjustment and keeping well into the future. Bringing survivors together so that they may befriend, help and support each other is a powerful way of improving the lives of those living with cancer,” Mr. Buggy concluded.

The two day programme includes practical information on treatment advances, dealing with fatigue, exercise and diet as well as dealing with the emotional and psychological effects of cancer.

For more information or to register to attend go to www.cancer.ie/livingwell2017 or call the Irish Cancer Society on 01 2310500.