Siobhan's slimming success leads to new career

Siobhan Gildea who transformed her life by losing 2 stone, is using her success to shape a whole new career, helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Siobhan joined her local Slimming World group in Drumshanbo in January after having tried every diet going and reading the success story of another member.

"I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there's no deprivation.

"I couldn't believe I'd found a way to lose weight without starving myself and because I love cooking I'm still able to cook family favourites like Spaghetti Bolognese and the Sunday morning fry we always loved to eat together. Nothing is banned in Slimming World.

"Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you're not alone. I couldn't have lost the weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That's why, at my Slimming World group, there'll be tons of support, encouragement and fun. Siobhan is so looking forward to helping you every step of the way.

"Slimming World isn't just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic programme takes the threat out of activity by showing people, many of whom have unpleasant memories of being forced to take part in activity at school, how they can build activity into their daily routine without having to take up traditional forms of exercise like going to the gym or running.

"Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love walking the dogs to get my Body Magic! As a Consultant it's my role to create that warm, supportive atmosphere to get people sharing their ideas and experiences to help others - it's going to be great fun!"

Siobhan has now trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK's largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Now she is opening her own group in Drumshanbo at The Mayfllower Community Centre on the 4th of September at 7pm .She can be contacted on 0876674511.