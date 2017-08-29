Recall notice issued for travel adaptors which pose fire and electrocution risk

WHSmith has issued a recall notice for Destination Travel Adaptors sold between 1 March 2017 and 31 July 2017, from their Cork, Shannon and Dublin Airport stores.

The company said the affected adaptors "pose an unacceptable level of risk of fire and potential electrocution to the user".

In a statement the company said it had "become aware that these specific adaptors do not meet all the requirements of the European Union (Low Voltage Electrical Equipment) Regulations 2016".

What to do

If you have one of the above products, WHSmith advise to stop using it immediately and return it to a WHSmith retail outlet for a replacement or a refund.

If you have any queries please contact WHSmith on +44 (0)333 6005000 or emailcustomer.relations@whsmith.co.uk

The items affected are:

Worldwide adaptor (01086294)

World Twin USB Black & White (01161793/01086317)

World to UK (01086324)

World to South Africa (01086362)