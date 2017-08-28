Meeting urges people to sign up to submissions against the proposed Lidl development

The people of Carrick-on-Shannon and the surrounding area are being urged to add their names to submissions arguing against the construction of a proposed Lidl store in Co Leitrim.

"We're not against Lidl building a new store, but we are against them building at this location," pointed out the Fintan Cox, Chairperson of the second public meeting organised against the proposal to construct the new store.

Leitrim County Council refused planning for the development at Attifinlay and Attyrory Tds and now an appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against this refusal by Avant Ireland Property S.a.r.l.

However local residents and business people have said they feel this area is unsuitable for such a development adding it should be retained as a green area for the entire community to enjoy.

With a Thursday deadline for submissions on the An Bord Pleanala appeal, a number of groups have already begun drafting submissions including Carrick-on-Shannon Community School; Carrick-on-Shannon Traders; Cortober Resident's Association and the Carrick-on-Shannon Lidl Action Group. Individual politicians are also making their own submissions on this issue.

Residents of the wider Carrick-on-Shannon area are now being urged to add their names to these submissions and meeting organisers hope to have at least 100 people signing up with a submission by Thursday morning.

Fintan Cox, who has drafted a submission on behalf of the Carrick-on-Shannon Lidl Action Group urged people to contact him on fintancox@gmail.com to have their names and addresses added to his submission. Gerry Faughnan has also drafted a document on behalf of the Carrick-on-Shannon Traders and says people can also contact him to add their names to that submission.

The cost of these submissions will be met by the groups drafting them and signing up to one will not only help to streamline the number of submissions, it will also eliminate the cost of making individual submissions for those opposed to the development, explained Mr Cox.

Speaking to the Leitrim Observer following the meeting, Fintan Cox said he felt the meeting was very positive and added this was about "showing the real level of opposition against this development to An Bord Pleanala".

"I would encourage people to get in contact and make any suggestions they want added to submissions and to also add their names in support," he said.

"We are not against Lidl. I am a business man myself, but this is not the right site for this development and it would be a sin to see such an area developed like this."

More details will be published tomorrow on the submissions and contact emails and further details will also be outlined in this Wednesday's Leitrim Observer.