Leitrim Rose returns home after 10 amazing days

The 2017 Leitrim Rose Erin Moran is just back after 10 days of amazing Rose fun at the International Rose of Tralee festival in Co. Kerry.

Erin, from Ballinamore, was one of 64 Roses from all over the world to enjoy being treated like a princess and sampled the incredible atmosphere and hospitality that the festival provides each year.

24-year-old Offaly Rose, Jenny Byrne was crowned the 2017 Rose of Tralee after Daithi O Se read out her name following the famous drum roll and she will now spend the year, along with Erin and her fellow roses, representing the festival at many events and social gatherings through out the year both home and abroad.

Brendan Galvin from the Leitrim Rose centre said, "Erin and her family and friends represented Leitrim so well down in Tralee. The whole county can be proud of her and her year is really only starting now as she has many highlights of her Rose year yet to come. The new system of every Rose from around the world getting to go to Tralee seems to be working brilliantly. Before last year, only 32 roses would be chosen after Regioanl finals, but now every Rose get to experience the fun and excitement that the Rose Festival offers."

Erin now has to come back to earth as she starts back in her teaching job, but she would appeal to any girls thinking of entering next year, just do it, it is one of the best fun things you could ever do.