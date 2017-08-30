It's a bit of a mixed bag today weather-wise

First the good news... it's is officially the middle of the working week. The bad news? Well, we can sum that up in two words for you, "heavy showers".

So Met Éireann meteorologists say today, Wednesday, August 30, will see a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Just to cheer you up some of the showers may be heavy.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in light or moderate, west to southwest breezes.