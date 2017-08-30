Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, August 30, 2017

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

John (Sean) McWeeney, Clonmore Heights, Mullingar, Westmeath / Leitrim



John (Sean) McWeeney, Clonmore Heights, Mullingar and formerly Annaghkeeenty, Kilnagross, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 29th August 2017 (peacefully) at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget (Brenda), daughters Anne, Joan and Claire, son Brian, sons-in-law Pat and Tommy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and extended family. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon this evening, Wednesday, from 4.30 o'clock until 6.15 o'clock with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Gowel, arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery.

Mary Josephine Dockery (née Reynolds), Bray, Wicklow / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Dockery (nee Reynolds) Mary Josephine (in her 102nd year) Bray, Co. Wicklow and late of Castlerea, Co. Roscommon and Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, August 27, 2017. Peacefully at The Roseville Nursing Home, Bray. Beloved wife of the late James (Jim), will be sadly missed by her loving son Gerard, her sister Anna, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray, followed by cremation at 12.30pm in the Victorian Chapel Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Margaret Kearney (née McAleer), Mapel Drive, Boyle, Roscommon / Tyrone

The death has occurred of Margaret Kearney (née McAleer), Mapel Drive, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Donemana, Co. Tyrone, August 28, at Sligo General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Loving mother to Tom, Paul, Colin and Fergal, deeply missed by her daughters-in-law Deirdre, Anita, Ruth and Thresa, her grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Removal to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 30 at 11am. Burial afterwards in AssyLynn Cemetery Boyle. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland or Roscommon Family Carer's Ireland, care of Higgins and Sons funeral directors Boyle and Ballinameen. House private Wednesday morning, please.

Gerard Gaffrey, Boyle Road, Frenchpark, Roscommon

Gaffrey (Boyle Road, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon) August 27, 2017 (suddenly) Gerard. Deeply mourned by his loving daughter Leah, parent's Seán and Una, sister Caitriona (Kerrane) brother-in-law Jimmy, Leah's mother Nicola, his aunts Mary and Dolores, nephew Kyle, niece Zoe, relatives, neighbours and friends. Gerard will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark on Wednesday from 5pm with removal to St. Asicus Church, Frenchpark arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 11am, followed by interment in Cloonshanville Cemetery.