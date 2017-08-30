Flooding help needed as Leitrim homes damaged by heavy rainfall

Ahead of a visit to the county by Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, Minister of State with special responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Flood Relief, Cllr Enda Stenson has insisted Leitrim County Council needs help in dealing with flooding issues.

Cllr Stenson said he was made aware of two homes over the past week that have been severely affected as a result of the heavy rainfall that fell last week.

Cllr Stenson referred to homes at Taish, Drumsna and another just outside Mohill that have been dramatically affected.

The house at Taish, which is close to the Hedford River suffered, “As badly as anywhere else but there has been no help.”

Speaking about the house at Taish Cllr Stenson said, “There are 6-9 inches of water inside. The Council have supplied sandbags but this is August and we have to do something.

“I will be raising this issue at the next Municipal Meeting but Leitrim County Council have to be given help. The River Shannon has to be dredged, we are talking about it since 2010.”

The house outside Mohill wasn't affected to the same extent but Cllr Stenson noted the elderly couple in the house were unable to get out to collect their pension.

Donegal suffered more than any other area during last week's torrential rain but Cllr Stenson insists there are people in Leitrim whose homes and lives have been impacted just as severely.

“Boxer Moran was in Donegal and that is great but this is happening all over the country in pockets. If we get a bad winter what's going to happen.”

Addressing the issue of funding Cllr Stenson said, “We used to receive funding, it was allocated previously from Central Government to the Council but it has dried up. It costs something like €10k to clean the rivers.”

Cllr Stenson added, “All rivers always got funding to be cleaned. The Government has got to take the dredging of the River Shannon seriously.”

In the wake of last week's heavy downfalls and the difficulties experienced by families as a result, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran T.D., Minister of State is to meet with representatives of Leitrim County Council at Áras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon today (Wednesday) at 1pm.

The Leitrim Observer understands the Minister will discuss proposals for flood relief works in the area with local representatives and council staff.