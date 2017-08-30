Application lodged for 135 bed nursing home in Carrick

The Leitrim Observer has published a planning application to Leitrim County Council by Castlecara Healthcare Limited which will seek permission for a new 135 bed nursing home in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The proposed new three storey building with a single storey element would be situated on a 1.33 hectare site at the Castlecara Road in the town.

The proposed development includes support, service, administrative and ancillary areas measuring 8,432 square metres gross floor area and a vehicular and pedestrian access road to the Castlecara Road with associated parking, set down area and landscaping.

The planning application can be inspected or purchased from Leitrim County Council during its public opening hours.