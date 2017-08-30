Fair City actor to launch Rooskey artists' new book

Two of Longford’s creative artists have come together in a novel project this year to “celebrate the people and images of County Longford in a union of poetry and photography” with the publication of their new publication entitled ‘People and Faces, Stories and Places’

The book, which sees Rooskey journalist Audrey Healy pen poetry to photographer Michael Croghan’s striking images, all taken in and around Longford town and county, is a unique collaboration of the work of two of Longford’s well known artists and the duo have been eager to unite on a project for some time.

“Michael and I have always admired each other’s work and have often discussed working together and we finally sat down late last year and got round to talking about what we’d like to do,” said Audrey, who has published a number of books before and has always wanted to team up with someone on a project such as this.

In this unique collection Michael Croghan has taken some of Longford’s most poignant scenes, places and people captured in time forever and Audrey Healy has taken those images and written about them from her own perspective.

“We have really enjoyed working on this venture together and thank those who have featured in the book entitled ‘People and Faces, Stories and Places’.

“We hope the collection will strike a chord with the people of Longford and Michael and I are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the launch in Longford County library on Saturday September 9 at 3.30p.m. which will feature music, photography and words and will be performed by Fair City ctor Dave Duffy, who plays Leo Dowling. All are welcome on the day.”

The book is available in Newsround in Longford town.