1,249 bed days lost at Sligo University Hospital

Sligo University Hospital lost 1,249 bed days bed days from January to June 2017 .

FF received the recent data in relation to delayed discharges through a parliamentary question.

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy has highlighted the fact that more than 90,000 bed days were lost in the hospital system so far this year.

“The figures show that Galway University Hospitals lost a total of 3,859 bed days from January to June 2017 due to delayed discharges. Mayo University Hospital lost over 1,800 bed days and Roscommon University Hospital lost 977 bed days in the first half of 2017 due to delayed discharges and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe lost 597 bed days over the same time period.

“Nationally to lose 90,000 bed days when there are over 86,000 people waiting for treatment is totally unacceptable. It just shows that the level of support being provided to mainly older patients is simply not good enough.

“We know that across the State, there are too few step down beds in the health system and that home supports remain inadequate.

“On average more than 15,000 bed days were lost each month in hospitals nationwide. The number fluctuated from 13,105 in February to 16,699 in April,” said Deputy Murphy.

The Fianna Fáil TD went on to say: “Unfortunately we are all too familiar with the ongoing overcrowding issues in Emergency Departments throughout the country and there are particularly appalling overcrowding problems in Galway. We have hundreds of patients lying on trolleys in Emergency Departments or in wards around the country and this is directly related to the number of bed days lost in the system.

“If a fraction of these lost days were put back into use every day through better supports for older people upon discharge, we could radically reduce the number of people lying on trolleys,” concluded Deputy Murphy.