Dry day with a few scattered showers

Patchy mist and fog will clear this morning. Dry in most parts at first but scattered showers will spread eastwards during the day. Some will be heavy but the showers will become isolated towards nightfall. Highs of 15 to 17 Celsius in mostly light northwest breezes.

Tonight will be dry in most parts with a mix of cloud and clear spells but there will be a few isolated light showers about. Fog will develop locally. Lows of 6 to 9 Celsius in light west or northwest breezes.

Any fog will clear on Friday morning to give another bright day with sunny spells. The day will be dry apart from a few isolated light showers. Highs of 15 to 17 Celsius in light northwest breezes.